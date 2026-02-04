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EMHC: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
EMHC exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.97 and at a high of 25.05.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMHC News
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Frontier Debt: Carry, Catalysts, And Country Selection
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Emerging Asia (Ex.China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- How The War In Iran Is Impacting EM Sovereigns
- Emerged: The Structural Re-Rating Of Emerging Markets
- Staying Positive On Emerging Markets
- EM Local Debt Selectivity Matters As Opportunities Broaden
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMHC stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.05 today. It trades within 24.97 - 25.05, yesterday's close was 24.97, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of EMHC shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.60% and USD. View the chart live to track EMHC movements.
How to buy EMHC stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.05. Orders are usually placed near 25.05 or 25.35, while 115 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EMHC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMHC stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.54 - 25.86 and current price 25.05. Many compare 0.72% and -1.96% before placing orders at 25.05 or 25.35. Explore the EMHC price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the past year was 25.86. Within 24.54 - 25.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) over the year was 24.54. Comparing it with the current 25.05 and 24.54 - 25.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMHC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMHC stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.97, and -2.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.97
- Open
- 25.05
- Bid
- 25.05
- Ask
- 25.35
- Low
- 24.97
- High
- 25.05
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.96%
- Year Change
- -2.60%