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EMCB: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

65.89 USD 0.12 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMCB exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.87 and at a high of 65.98.

Follow WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EMCB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMCB stock price today?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock is priced at 65.89 today. It trades within 65.87 - 65.98, yesterday's close was 66.01, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EMCB shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund is currently valued at 65.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EMCB movements.

How to buy EMCB stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund shares at the current price of 65.89. Orders are usually placed near 65.89 or 66.19, while 4 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow EMCB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMCB stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 64.58 - 69.25 and current price 65.89. Many compare -0.74% and -2.62% before placing orders at 65.89 or 66.19. Explore the EMCB price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the past year was 69.25. Within 64.58 - 69.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) over the year was 64.58. Comparing it with the current 65.89 and 64.58 - 69.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMCB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMCB stock split?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.01, and -0.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
65.87 65.98
Year Range
64.58 69.25
Previous Close
66.01
Open
65.88
Bid
65.89
Ask
66.19
Low
65.87
High
65.98
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
-0.74%
6 Months Change
-2.62%
Year Change
-0.57%
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