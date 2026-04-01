- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMCB: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
EMCB exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.87 and at a high of 65.98.
Follow WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMCB News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Frontier Debt: Carry, Catalysts, And Country Selection
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Global Bonds Stumble As Surging U.S. Dollar Piles On The Pain
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Geopolitics, Inflation, And A Bond Market Surprise In Favor Of Junk
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMCB stock price today?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock is priced at 65.89 today. It trades within 65.87 - 65.98, yesterday's close was 66.01, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EMCB shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund is currently valued at 65.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EMCB movements.
How to buy EMCB stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund shares at the current price of 65.89. Orders are usually placed near 65.89 or 66.19, while 4 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow EMCB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMCB stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 64.58 - 69.25 and current price 65.89. Many compare -0.74% and -2.62% before placing orders at 65.89 or 66.19. Explore the EMCB price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the past year was 69.25. Within 64.58 - 69.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) over the year was 64.58. Comparing it with the current 65.89 and 64.58 - 69.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMCB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMCB stock split?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.01, and -0.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.01
- Open
- 65.88
- Bid
- 65.89
- Ask
- 66.19
- Low
- 65.87
- High
- 65.98
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.62%
- Year Change
- -0.57%