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ELIL: Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares
ELIL exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.57 and at a high of 30.09.
Follow Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELIL stock price today?
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 29.78 today. It trades within 28.57 - 30.09, yesterday's close was 30.08, and trading volume reached 106. The live price chart of ELIL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 29.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.41% and USD. View the chart live to track ELIL movements.
How to buy ELIL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 29.78. Orders are usually placed near 29.78 or 30.08, while 106 and -1.03% show market activity. Follow ELIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELIL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 16.34 - 33.58 and current price 29.78. Many compare 5.75% and 16.46% before placing orders at 29.78 or 30.08. Explore the ELIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 33.58. Within 16.34 - 33.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (ELIL) over the year was 16.34. Comparing it with the current 29.78 and 16.34 - 33.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELIL stock split?
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.08, and 23.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.08
- Open
- 30.09
- Bid
- 29.78
- Ask
- 30.08
- Low
- 28.57
- High
- 30.09
- Volume
- 106
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- 5.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.46%
- Year Change
- 23.41%