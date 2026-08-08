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EHY: Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF
EHY exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.71 and at a high of 7.78.
Follow Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EHY stock price today?
Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 7.71 today. It trades within 7.71 - 7.78, yesterday's close was 7.67, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of EHY shows these updates.
Does Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 7.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.96% and USD. View the chart live to track EHY movements.
How to buy EHY stock?
You can buy Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 7.71. Orders are usually placed near 7.71 or 8.01, while 17 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow EHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EHY stock?
Investing in Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.37 - 24.23 and current price 7.71. Many compare 3.07% and -29.72% before placing orders at 7.71 or 8.01. Explore the EHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF in the past year was 24.23. Within 6.37 - 24.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF (EHY) over the year was 6.37. Comparing it with the current 7.71 and 6.37 - 24.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EHY stock split?
Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.67, and -67.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.67
- Open
- 7.75
- Bid
- 7.71
- Ask
- 8.01
- Low
- 7.71
- High
- 7.78
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.72%
- Year Change
- -67.96%