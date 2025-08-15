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EFO: ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE
EFO exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.07 and at a high of 79.13.
Follow ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFO News
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Emerging Markets 2026: The Next Phase Of Global Rebalancing
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2025
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Anything But The Doldrums
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFO stock price today?
ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock is priced at 79.07 today. It trades within 79.07 - 79.13, yesterday's close was 78.21, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFO shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE is currently valued at 79.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.02% and USD. View the chart live to track EFO movements.
How to buy EFO stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE shares at the current price of 79.07. Orders are usually placed near 79.07 or 79.37, while 2 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow EFO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFO stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE involves considering the yearly range 56.24 - 79.13 and current price 79.07. Many compare 4.33% and 8.85% before placing orders at 79.07 or 79.37. Explore the EFO price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE in the past year was 79.13. Within 56.24 - 79.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (EFO) over the year was 56.24. Comparing it with the current 79.07 and 56.24 - 79.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFO stock split?
ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.21, and 40.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 78.21
- Open
- 79.13
- Bid
- 79.07
- Ask
- 79.37
- Low
- 79.07
- High
- 79.13
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 4.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.85%
- Year Change
- 40.02%