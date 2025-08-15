QuotesSections
Currencies / EFO
Back to US Stock Market

EFO: ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE

79.07 USD 0.86 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFO exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.07 and at a high of 79.13.

Follow ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EFO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFO stock price today?

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock is priced at 79.07 today. It trades within 79.07 - 79.13, yesterday's close was 78.21, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EFO shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE is currently valued at 79.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.02% and USD. View the chart live to track EFO movements.

How to buy EFO stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE shares at the current price of 79.07. Orders are usually placed near 79.07 or 79.37, while 2 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow EFO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFO stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE involves considering the yearly range 56.24 - 79.13 and current price 79.07. Many compare 4.33% and 8.85% before placing orders at 79.07 or 79.37. Explore the EFO price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE in the past year was 79.13. Within 56.24 - 79.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (EFO) over the year was 56.24. Comparing it with the current 79.07 and 56.24 - 79.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFO stock split?

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.21, and 40.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
79.07 79.13
Year Range
56.24 79.13
Previous Close
78.21
Open
79.13
Bid
79.07
Ask
79.37
Low
79.07
High
79.13
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.10%
Month Change
4.33%
6 Months Change
8.85%
Year Change
40.02%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev