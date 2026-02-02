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EFAV: iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF
EFAV exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.04 and at a high of 94.28.
Follow iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFAV News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- ETFs to Ride Out Market Volatility After Ceasefire Collapse
- ETFs That May Provide Investors Protection From Market Risks
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Hopes Tested Again: ETFs Worth Holding
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Why This Is the Time for Low-Volatility ETFs
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- JIRE: A Decent Core ETF, But No Proven Edge Over Its Benchmark
- EFAV: International ETF With Enhanced Risk-Adjusted Return (BATS:EFAV)
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Bet on Low-Volatility ETFs Amid Iran War
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFAV stock price today?
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 94.28 today. It trades within 94.04 - 94.28, yesterday's close was 93.25, and trading volume reached 845. The live price chart of EFAV shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 94.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.83% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAV movements.
How to buy EFAV stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 94.28. Orders are usually placed near 94.28 or 94.58, while 845 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow EFAV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFAV stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 83.37 - 95.13 and current price 94.28. Many compare 1.46% and 1.04% before placing orders at 94.28 or 94.58. Explore the EFAV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 95.13. Within 83.37 - 95.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 93.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) over the year was 83.37. Comparing it with the current 94.28 and 83.37 - 95.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFAV stock split?
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 93.25, and 11.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 93.25
- Open
- 94.09
- Bid
- 94.28
- Ask
- 94.58
- Low
- 94.04
- High
- 94.28
- Volume
- 845
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.04%
- Year Change
- 11.83%