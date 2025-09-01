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EETH: ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF
EETH exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.23 and at a high of 23.46.
Follow ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EETH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EETH stock price today?
ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF stock is priced at 23.34 today. It trades within 23.23 - 23.46, yesterday's close was 23.22, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of EETH shows these updates.
Does ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF is currently valued at 23.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.55% and USD. View the chart live to track EETH movements.
How to buy EETH stock?
You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 23.34. Orders are usually placed near 23.34 or 23.64, while 15 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow EETH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EETH stock?
Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.73 - 30.50 and current price 23.34. Many compare 3.64% and -2.67% before placing orders at 23.34 or 23.64. Explore the EETH price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF in the past year was 30.50. Within 18.73 - 30.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) over the year was 18.73. Comparing it with the current 23.34 and 18.73 - 30.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EETH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EETH stock split?
ProShares Trust ProShares Ether Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.22, and -2.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.22
- Open
- 23.46
- Bid
- 23.34
- Ask
- 23.64
- Low
- 23.23
- High
- 23.46
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.67%
- Year Change
- -2.55%