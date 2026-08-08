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EEMV: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

73.80 USD 0.66 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EEMV exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.52 and at a high of 74.08.

Follow iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is EEMV stock price today?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock is priced at 73.80 today. It trades within 73.52 - 74.08, yesterday's close was 73.14, and trading volume reached 608. The live price chart of EEMV shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF is currently valued at 73.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.99% and USD. View the chart live to track EEMV movements.

How to buy EEMV stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF shares at the current price of 73.80. Orders are usually placed near 73.80 or 74.10, while 608 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow EEMV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EEMV stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.48 - 77.38 and current price 73.80. Many compare 3.30% and 10.12% before placing orders at 73.80 or 74.10. Explore the EEMV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the past year was 77.38. Within 62.48 - 77.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) over the year was 62.48. Comparing it with the current 73.80 and 62.48 - 77.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEMV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EEMV stock split?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.14, and 17.99% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
73.52 74.08
Year Range
62.48 77.38
Previous Close
73.14
Open
73.96
Bid
73.80
Ask
74.10
Low
73.52
High
74.08
Volume
608
Daily Change
0.90%
Month Change
3.30%
6 Months Change
10.12%
Year Change
17.99%
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