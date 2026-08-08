- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EEMO: Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
EEMO exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.68 and at a high of 20.99.
Follow Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EEMO stock price today?
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock is priced at 20.85 today. It trades within 20.68 - 20.99, yesterday's close was 20.65, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of EEMO shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF is currently valued at 20.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.87% and USD. View the chart live to track EEMO movements.
How to buy EEMO stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 20.85. Orders are usually placed near 20.85 or 21.15, while 10 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow EEMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EEMO stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.35 - 26.17 and current price 20.85. Many compare 4.20% and 14.37% before placing orders at 20.85 or 21.15. Explore the EEMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the past year was 26.17. Within 16.35 - 26.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO) over the year was 16.35. Comparing it with the current 20.85 and 16.35 - 26.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EEMO stock split?
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.65, and 20.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.65
- Open
- 20.99
- Bid
- 20.85
- Ask
- 21.15
- Low
- 20.68
- High
- 20.99
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 4.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.37%
- Year Change
- 20.87%