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EDGQ
EDGQ exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.68 and at a high of 27.84.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDGQ stock price today?
stock is priced at 27.77 today. It trades within 27.68 - 27.84, yesterday's close was 27.56, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of EDGQ shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 27.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.68% and USD. View the chart live to track EDGQ movements.
How to buy EDGQ stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 27.77. Orders are usually placed near 27.77 or 28.07, while 14 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow EDGQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDGQ stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 23.26 - 30.54 and current price 27.77. Many compare 4.20% and 10.20% before placing orders at 27.77 or 28.07. Explore the EDGQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 30.54. Within 23.26 - 30.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (EDGQ) over the year was 23.26. Comparing it with the current 27.77 and 23.26 - 30.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDGQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDGQ stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.56, and 10.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.56
- Open
- 27.68
- Bid
- 27.77
- Ask
- 28.07
- Low
- 27.68
- High
- 27.84
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 4.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.20%
- Year Change
- 10.68%