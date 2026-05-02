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EAGG: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

46.73 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EAGG exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.68 and at a high of 46.80.

Follow iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EAGG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EAGG stock price today?

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.73 today. It trades within 46.68 - 46.80, yesterday's close was 46.66, and trading volume reached 422. The live price chart of EAGG shows these updates.

Does iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.33% and USD. View the chart live to track EAGG movements.

How to buy EAGG stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.73. Orders are usually placed near 46.73 or 47.03, while 422 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow EAGG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EAGG stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.52 - 48.59 and current price 46.73. Many compare 0.39% and -3.19% before placing orders at 46.73 or 47.03. Explore the EAGG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 48.59. Within 46.52 - 48.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) over the year was 46.52. Comparing it with the current 46.73 and 46.52 - 48.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EAGG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EAGG stock split?

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.66, and -1.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.68 46.80
Year Range
46.52 48.59
Previous Close
46.66
Open
46.77
Bid
46.73
Ask
47.03
Low
46.68
High
46.80
Volume
422
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
0.39%
6 Months Change
-3.19%
Year Change
-1.33%
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