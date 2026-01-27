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DVYA: iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F

51.60 USD 0.57 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DVYA exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.41 and at a high of 51.60.

Follow iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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DVYA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DVYA stock price today?

iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock is priced at 51.60 today. It trades within 51.41 - 51.60, yesterday's close was 51.03, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DVYA shows these updates.

Does iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock pay dividends?

iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F is currently valued at 51.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.51% and USD. View the chart live to track DVYA movements.

How to buy DVYA stock?

You can buy iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F shares at the current price of 51.60. Orders are usually placed near 51.60 or 51.90, while 8 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow DVYA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DVYA stock?

Investing in iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F involves considering the yearly range 41.26 - 51.99 and current price 51.60. Many compare 1.84% and 1.18% before placing orders at 51.60 or 51.90. Explore the DVYA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F in the past year was 51.99. Within 41.26 - 51.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F (DVYA) over the year was 41.26. Comparing it with the current 51.60 and 41.26 - 51.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVYA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DVYA stock split?

iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.03, and 22.51% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.41 51.60
Year Range
41.26 51.99
Previous Close
51.03
Open
51.41
Bid
51.60
Ask
51.90
Low
51.41
High
51.60
Volume
8
Daily Change
1.12%
Month Change
1.84%
6 Months Change
1.18%
Year Change
22.51%
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