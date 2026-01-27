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DVYA: iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F
DVYA exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.41 and at a high of 51.60.
Follow iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DVYA News
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- Global PMI Shows Factory Growth Spurt Amid Boost From Price And Supply Worries
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- Markets Rebound As Geopolitical Shocks Follow A Familiar Script
- Charting A Distinct Course To Asia’s Awakening Equity Markets
- Global Economic Outlook: April 2026
- Are There Still Opportunities In Europe And Asia Despite High Oil Prices?
- The First War Inflation Tests - Markets Weekly Outlook
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- WTI Spikes by 28% Overnight to $116, Gasoline Futures +17%; U.S. Stock Futures Deep Red
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- U.S. And Israel Vs. Iran: A Sharpening Geopolitical Fault Line
- War In The Middle East - Implications For Markets And Macro
- From IEEPA To Section 122: What A Tariff Reset Means For Asia
- Performance Insights - Monthly Report: February 2026
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- Should Singapore ETFs Be Your Next Asia Allocation?
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- APAC 2026 Insurance Outlook: Insurers Face Geopolitical, Catastrophe, AI Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVYA stock price today?
iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock is priced at 51.60 today. It trades within 51.41 - 51.60, yesterday's close was 51.03, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DVYA shows these updates.
Does iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock pay dividends?
iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F is currently valued at 51.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.51% and USD. View the chart live to track DVYA movements.
How to buy DVYA stock?
You can buy iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F shares at the current price of 51.60. Orders are usually placed near 51.60 or 51.90, while 8 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow DVYA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVYA stock?
Investing in iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F involves considering the yearly range 41.26 - 51.99 and current price 51.60. Many compare 1.84% and 1.18% before placing orders at 51.60 or 51.90. Explore the DVYA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F in the past year was 51.99. Within 41.26 - 51.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F (DVYA) over the year was 41.26. Comparing it with the current 51.60 and 41.26 - 51.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVYA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVYA stock split?
iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded F has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.03, and 22.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.03
- Open
- 51.41
- Bid
- 51.60
- Ask
- 51.90
- Low
- 51.41
- High
- 51.60
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 1.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.18%
- Year Change
- 22.51%