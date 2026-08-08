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DVXE: WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF
DVXE exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.36 and at a high of 39.36.
Follow WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVXE stock price today?
WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF stock is priced at 39.36 today. It trades within 39.36 - 39.36, yesterday's close was 39.24, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DVXE shows these updates.
Does WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF is currently valued at 39.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DVXE movements.
How to buy DVXE stock?
You can buy WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 39.36. Orders are usually placed near 39.36 or 39.66, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DVXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVXE stock?
Investing in WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.77 - 46.13 and current price 39.36. Many compare 0.31% and 7.78% before placing orders at 39.36 or 39.66. Explore the DVXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF in the past year was 46.13. Within 27.77 - 46.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF (DVXE) over the year was 27.77. Comparing it with the current 39.36 and 27.77 - 46.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVXE stock split?
WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.24, and 41.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.24
- Open
- 39.36
- Bid
- 39.36
- Ask
- 39.66
- Low
- 39.36
- High
- 39.36
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.78%
- Year Change
- 41.74%