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DUOG: Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF
DUOG exchange rate has changed by 14.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.47 and at a high of 47.11.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUOG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF stock is priced at 47.11 today. It trades within 42.47 - 47.11, yesterday's close was 41.18, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of DUOG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF is currently valued at 47.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 201.79% and USD. View the chart live to track DUOG movements.
How to buy DUOG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF shares at the current price of 47.11. Orders are usually placed near 47.11 or 47.41, while 22 and 10.93% show market activity. Follow DUOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUOG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.52 - 57.11 and current price 47.11. Many compare -8.26% and 1327.58% before placing orders at 47.11 or 47.41. Explore the DUOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF in the past year was 57.11. Within 2.52 - 57.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF (DUOG) over the year was 2.52. Comparing it with the current 47.11 and 2.52 - 57.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUOG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long DUOL Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.18, and 201.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.18
- Open
- 42.47
- Bid
- 47.11
- Ask
- 47.41
- Low
- 42.47
- High
- 47.11
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 14.40%
- Month Change
- -8.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 1327.58%
- Year Change
- 201.79%