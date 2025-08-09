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DSTL: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
DSTL exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.66 and at a high of 67.47.
Follow Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSTL News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- June Market Digest
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- DSTL: Unconvincingly Blending Value And Quality (NYSEARCA:DSTL)
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DSTL stock price today?
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock is priced at 67.32 today. It trades within 66.66 - 67.47, yesterday's close was 66.62, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of DSTL shows these updates.
Does Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF is currently valued at 67.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.29% and USD. View the chart live to track DSTL movements.
How to buy DSTL stock?
You can buy Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF shares at the current price of 67.32. Orders are usually placed near 67.32 or 67.62, while 104 and 0.99% show market activity. Follow DSTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DSTL stock?
Investing in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.08 - 67.47 and current price 67.32. Many compare 1.83% and 9.18% before placing orders at 67.32 or 67.62. Explore the DSTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the past year was 67.47. Within 56.08 - 67.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) over the year was 56.08. Comparing it with the current 67.32 and 56.08 - 67.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DSTL stock split?
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.62, and 18.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.62
- Open
- 66.66
- Bid
- 67.32
- Ask
- 67.62
- Low
- 66.66
- High
- 67.47
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 1.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.18%
- Year Change
- 18.29%