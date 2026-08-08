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DMAY: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May
DMAY exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.95 and at a high of 47.99.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DMAY stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 47.95 today. It trades within 47.95 - 47.99, yesterday's close was 47.83, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DMAY shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 47.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.03% and USD. View the chart live to track DMAY movements.
How to buy DMAY stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 47.95. Orders are usually placed near 47.95 or 48.25, while 8 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow DMAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DMAY stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 43.50 - 48.02 and current price 47.95. Many compare 0.93% and 5.48% before placing orders at 47.95 or 48.25. Explore the DMAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 48.02. Within 43.50 - 48.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May (DMAY) over the year was 43.50. Comparing it with the current 47.95 and 43.50 - 48.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DMAY stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.83, and 10.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.83
- Open
- 47.99
- Bid
- 47.95
- Ask
- 48.25
- Low
- 47.95
- High
- 47.99
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.48%
- Year Change
- 10.03%