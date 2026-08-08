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DLLL: GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF
DLLL exchange rate has changed by 7.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.38 and at a high of 25.62.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DLLL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock is priced at 25.40 today. It trades within 21.38 - 25.62, yesterday's close was 23.70, and trading volume reached 2331. The live price chart of DLLL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF is currently valued at 25.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.80% and USD. View the chart live to track DLLL movements.
How to buy DLLL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF shares at the current price of 25.40. Orders are usually placed near 25.40 or 25.70, while 2331 and 4.35% show market activity. Follow DLLL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DLLL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.87 - 244.99 and current price 25.40. Many compare 28.22% and -11.22% before placing orders at 25.40 or 25.70. Explore the DLLL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF in the past year was 244.99. Within 15.87 - 244.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (DLLL) over the year was 15.87. Comparing it with the current 25.40 and 15.87 - 244.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DLLL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DLLL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.70, and 25.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.70
- Open
- 24.34
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Low
- 21.38
- High
- 25.62
- Volume
- 2.331 K
- Daily Change
- 7.17%
- Month Change
- 28.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.22%
- Year Change
- 25.80%