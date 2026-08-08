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DKNX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF
DKNX exchange rate has changed by 15.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.40 and at a high of 16.94.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DKNX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF stock is priced at 16.82 today. It trades within 14.40 - 16.94, yesterday's close was 14.51, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of DKNX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF is currently valued at 16.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DKNX movements.
How to buy DKNX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF shares at the current price of 16.82. Orders are usually placed near 16.82 or 17.12, while 124 and 8.03% show market activity. Follow DKNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DKNX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.21 - 28.85 and current price 16.82. Many compare 5.13% and 332.39% before placing orders at 16.82 or 17.12. Explore the DKNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF in the past year was 28.85. Within 3.21 - 28.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF (DKNX) over the year was 3.21. Comparing it with the current 16.82 and 3.21 - 28.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DKNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DKNX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.51, and -18.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.51
- Open
- 15.57
- Bid
- 16.82
- Ask
- 17.12
- Low
- 14.40
- High
- 16.94
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- 15.92%
- Month Change
- 5.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 332.39%
- Year Change
- -18.23%