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DIPS: YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF
DIPS exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.95 and at a high of 34.30.
Follow YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIPS stock price today?
YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 34.07 today. It trades within 33.95 - 34.30, yesterday's close was 34.45, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DIPS shows these updates.
Does YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 34.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.89% and USD. View the chart live to track DIPS movements.
How to buy DIPS stock?
You can buy YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 34.07. Orders are usually placed near 34.07 or 34.37, while 8 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow DIPS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIPS stock?
Investing in YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.95 - 51.92 and current price 34.07. Many compare -9.46% and -32.71% before placing orders at 34.07 or 34.37. Explore the DIPS price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 51.92. Within 33.95 - 51.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (DIPS) over the year was 33.95. Comparing it with the current 34.07 and 33.95 - 51.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIPS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIPS stock split?
YieldMaxTM Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.45, and -30.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.45
- Open
- 33.96
- Bid
- 34.07
- Ask
- 34.37
- Low
- 33.95
- High
- 34.30
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- -9.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.71%
- Year Change
- -30.89%