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DINT: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF

30.50 USD 0.33 (1.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DINT exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.37 and at a high of 30.56.

Follow Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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DINT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DINT stock price today?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock is priced at 30.50 today. It trades within 30.37 - 30.56, yesterday's close was 30.17, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of DINT shows these updates.

Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock pay dividends?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF is currently valued at 30.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.17% and USD. View the chart live to track DINT movements.

How to buy DINT stock?

You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF shares at the current price of 30.50. Orders are usually placed near 30.50 or 30.80, while 14 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow DINT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DINT stock?

Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.92 - 30.56 and current price 30.50. Many compare 1.30% and 7.39% before placing orders at 30.50 or 30.80. Explore the DINT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF in the past year was 30.56. Within 25.92 - 30.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF (DINT) over the year was 25.92. Comparing it with the current 30.50 and 25.92 - 30.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DINT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DINT stock split?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.17, and 5.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.37 30.56
Year Range
25.92 30.56
Previous Close
30.17
Open
30.42
Bid
30.50
Ask
30.80
Low
30.37
High
30.56
Volume
14
Daily Change
1.09%
Month Change
1.30%
6 Months Change
7.39%
Year Change
5.17%
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