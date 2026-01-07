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DINT: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF
DINT exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.37 and at a high of 30.56.
Follow Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DINT News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Tracking Christopher Davis’ Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio Q1 26 Update (BATS:DUSA)
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Tracking Christopher Davis’ Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio – Q4 2025 Update (DUSA)
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DINT stock price today?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock is priced at 30.50 today. It trades within 30.37 - 30.56, yesterday's close was 30.17, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of DINT shows these updates.
Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock pay dividends?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF is currently valued at 30.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.17% and USD. View the chart live to track DINT movements.
How to buy DINT stock?
You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF shares at the current price of 30.50. Orders are usually placed near 30.50 or 30.80, while 14 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow DINT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DINT stock?
Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.92 - 30.56 and current price 30.50. Many compare 1.30% and 7.39% before placing orders at 30.50 or 30.80. Explore the DINT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF in the past year was 30.56. Within 25.92 - 30.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF (DINT) over the year was 25.92. Comparing it with the current 30.50 and 25.92 - 30.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DINT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DINT stock split?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.17, and 5.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.17
- Open
- 30.42
- Bid
- 30.50
- Ask
- 30.80
- Low
- 30.37
- High
- 30.56
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.39%
- Year Change
- 5.17%