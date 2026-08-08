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DFSE: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili
DFSE exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.76 and at a high of 48.01.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFSE stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili stock is priced at 47.93 today. It trades within 47.76 - 48.01, yesterday's close was 47.53, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of DFSE shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili is currently valued at 47.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.04% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSE movements.
How to buy DFSE stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili shares at the current price of 47.93. Orders are usually placed near 47.93 or 48.23, while 20 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow DFSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFSE stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili involves considering the yearly range 40.67 - 51.14 and current price 47.93. Many compare 2.99% and 5.32% before placing orders at 47.93 or 48.23. Explore the DFSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili in the past year was 51.14. Within 40.67 - 51.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili (DFSE) over the year was 40.67. Comparing it with the current 47.93 and 40.67 - 51.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFSE stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainabili has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.53, and 5.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.53
- Open
- 47.97
- Bid
- 47.93
- Ask
- 48.23
- Low
- 47.76
- High
- 48.01
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.32%
- Year Change
- 5.04%