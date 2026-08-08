- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DFNM: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
DFNM exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.81 and at a high of 47.87.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFNM stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 47.86 today. It trades within 47.81 - 47.87, yesterday's close was 47.79, and trading volume reached 237. The live price chart of DFNM shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 47.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.76% and USD. View the chart live to track DFNM movements.
How to buy DFNM stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 47.86. Orders are usually placed near 47.86 or 48.16, while 237 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow DFNM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFNM stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.53 - 48.84 and current price 47.86. Many compare 0.36% and -1.87% before placing orders at 47.86 or 48.16. Explore the DFNM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 48.84. Within 47.53 - 48.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) over the year was 47.53. Comparing it with the current 47.86 and 47.53 - 48.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFNM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFNM stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.79, and -1.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.79
- Open
- 47.84
- Bid
- 47.86
- Ask
- 48.16
- Low
- 47.81
- High
- 47.87
- Volume
- 237
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.87%
- Year Change
- -1.76%