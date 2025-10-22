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DBL: DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest
DBL exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.15 and at a high of 14.21.
Follow DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DBL stock price today?
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.18 today. It trades within 14.15 - 14.21, yesterday's close was 14.11, and trading volume reached 153. The live price chart of DBL shows these updates.
Does DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.58% and USD. View the chart live to track DBL movements.
How to buy DBL stock?
You can buy DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.18. Orders are usually placed near 14.18 or 14.48, while 153 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow DBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DBL stock?
Investing in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 13.95 - 16.01 and current price 14.18. Many compare 0.93% and -4.83% before placing orders at 14.18 or 14.48. Explore the DBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 16.01. Within 13.95 - 16.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest (DBL) over the year was 13.95. Comparing it with the current 14.18 and 13.95 - 16.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DBL stock split?
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.11, and -8.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.11
- Open
- 14.15
- Bid
- 14.18
- Ask
- 14.48
- Low
- 14.15
- High
- 14.21
- Volume
- 153
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.83%
- Year Change
- -8.58%