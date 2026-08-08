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CTAP: Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF
CTAP exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.90 and at a high of 27.22.
Follow Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CTAP stock price today?
Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock is priced at 26.97 today. It trades within 26.90 - 27.22, yesterday's close was 27.02, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of CTAP shows these updates.
Does Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF is currently valued at 26.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.49% and USD. View the chart live to track CTAP movements.
How to buy CTAP stock?
You can buy Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 26.97. Orders are usually placed near 26.97 or 27.27, while 29 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow CTAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CTAP stock?
Investing in Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.80 - 33.60 and current price 26.97. Many compare 1.58% and -5.43% before placing orders at 26.97 or 27.27. Explore the CTAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the past year was 33.60. Within 24.80 - 33.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTAP) over the year was 24.80. Comparing it with the current 26.97 and 24.80 - 33.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CTAP stock split?
Simplify US Equity PLUS Managed Futures Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.02, and 8.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.02
- Open
- 26.90
- Bid
- 26.97
- Ask
- 27.27
- Low
- 26.90
- High
- 27.22
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.43%
- Year Change
- 8.49%