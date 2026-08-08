- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CSIO: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF
CSIO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.51 and at a high of 28.57.
Follow Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSIO stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF stock is priced at 28.51 today. It trades within 28.51 - 28.57, yesterday's close was 28.51, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CSIO shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF is currently valued at 28.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.59% and USD. View the chart live to track CSIO movements.
How to buy CSIO stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF shares at the current price of 28.51. Orders are usually placed near 28.51 or 28.81, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CSIO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSIO stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.81 - 30.57 and current price 28.51. Many compare -0.66% and -0.31% before placing orders at 28.51 or 28.81. Explore the CSIO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF in the past year was 30.57. Within 24.81 - 30.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (CSIO) over the year was 24.81. Comparing it with the current 28.51 and 24.81 - 30.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSIO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSIO stock split?
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.51, and 13.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.51
- Open
- 28.51
- Bid
- 28.51
- Ask
- 28.81
- Low
- 28.51
- High
- 28.57
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.31%
- Year Change
- 13.59%