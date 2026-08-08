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CSEX: Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF
CSEX exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.96 and at a high of 12.91.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSEX stock price today?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF stock is priced at 12.88 today. It trades within 11.96 - 12.91, yesterday's close was 12.70, and trading volume reached 199. The live price chart of CSEX shows these updates.
Does Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF is currently valued at 12.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.23% and USD. View the chart live to track CSEX movements.
How to buy CSEX stock?
You can buy Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 12.88. Orders are usually placed near 12.88 or 13.18, while 199 and 2.79% show market activity. Follow CSEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSEX stock?
Investing in Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.65 - 33.66 and current price 12.88. Many compare -5.43% and 0.00% before placing orders at 12.88 or 13.18. Explore the CSEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF in the past year was 33.66. Within 10.65 - 33.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF (CSEX) over the year was 10.65. Comparing it with the current 12.88 and 10.65 - 33.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSEX stock split?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long CLS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.70, and -40.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.70
- Open
- 12.53
- Bid
- 12.88
- Ask
- 13.18
- Low
- 11.96
- High
- 12.91
- Volume
- 199
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- -5.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -40.23%