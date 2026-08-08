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CRWL: GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF
CRWL exchange rate has changed by 6.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.75 and at a high of 77.74.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRWL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF stock is priced at 76.36 today. It trades within 72.75 - 77.74, yesterday's close was 71.41, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of CRWL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF is currently valued at 76.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 232.00% and USD. View the chart live to track CRWL movements.
How to buy CRWL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 76.36. Orders are usually placed near 76.36 or 76.66, while 151 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow CRWL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRWL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.25 - 80.52 and current price 76.36. Many compare 21.09% and 320.02% before placing orders at 76.36 or 76.66. Explore the CRWL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF in the past year was 80.52. Within 15.25 - 80.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (CRWL) over the year was 15.25. Comparing it with the current 76.36 and 15.25 - 80.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRWL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRWL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.41, and 232.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.41
- Open
- 76.14
- Bid
- 76.36
- Ask
- 76.66
- Low
- 72.75
- High
- 77.74
- Volume
- 151
- Daily Change
- 6.93%
- Month Change
- 21.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 320.02%
- Year Change
- 232.00%