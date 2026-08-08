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CRWG: Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF
CRWG exchange rate has changed by 12.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.80 and at a high of 22.26.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRWG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock is priced at 22.14 today. It trades within 19.80 - 22.26, yesterday's close was 19.63, and trading volume reached 1412. The live price chart of CRWG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF is currently valued at 22.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 204.12% and USD. View the chart live to track CRWG movements.
How to buy CRWG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF shares at the current price of 22.14. Orders are usually placed near 22.14 or 22.44, while 1412 and 3.02% show market activity. Follow CRWG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRWG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.79 - 69.91 and current price 22.14. Many compare 58.14% and 792.74% before placing orders at 22.14 or 22.44. Explore the CRWG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF in the past year was 69.91. Within 1.79 - 69.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) over the year was 1.79. Comparing it with the current 22.14 and 1.79 - 69.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRWG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRWG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.63, and 204.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.63
- Open
- 21.49
- Bid
- 22.14
- Ask
- 22.44
- Low
- 19.80
- High
- 22.26
- Volume
- 1.412 K
- Daily Change
- 12.79%
- Month Change
- 58.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 792.74%
- Year Change
- 204.12%