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CRDU: Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF
CRDU exchange rate has changed by 16.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.32 and at a high of 17.71.
Follow Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRDU stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF stock is priced at 17.71 today. It trades within 15.32 - 17.71, yesterday's close was 15.17, and trading volume reached 914. The live price chart of CRDU shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF is currently valued at 17.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.28% and USD. View the chart live to track CRDU movements.
How to buy CRDU stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF shares at the current price of 17.71. Orders are usually placed near 17.71 or 18.01, while 914 and 7.33% show market activity. Follow CRDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRDU stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.15 - 126.88 and current price 17.71. Many compare 51.37% and 137.08% before placing orders at 17.71 or 18.01. Explore the CRDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF in the past year was 126.88. Within 5.15 - 126.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF (CRDU) over the year was 5.15. Comparing it with the current 17.71 and 5.15 - 126.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRDU stock split?
Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.17, and -30.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.17
- Open
- 16.50
- Bid
- 17.71
- Ask
- 18.01
- Low
- 15.32
- High
- 17.71
- Volume
- 914
- Daily Change
- 16.74%
- Month Change
- 51.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 137.08%
- Year Change
- -30.28%