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CRAC: Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A
CRAC exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.18 and at a high of 10.18.
Follow Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CRAC stock price today?
Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock is priced at 10.18 today. It trades within 10.18 - 10.18, yesterday's close was 10.17, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CRAC shows these updates.
Does Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock pay dividends?
Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A is currently valued at 10.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.83% and USD. View the chart live to track CRAC movements.
How to buy CRAC stock?
You can buy Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A shares at the current price of 10.18. Orders are usually placed near 10.18 or 10.48, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CRAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRAC stock?
Investing in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.89 - 10.18 and current price 10.18. Many compare 0.30% and 1.90% before placing orders at 10.18 or 10.48. Explore the CRAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A in the past year was 10.18. Within 9.89 - 10.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A (CRAC) over the year was 9.89. Comparing it with the current 10.18 and 9.89 - 10.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRAC stock split?
Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp I - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.17, and 2.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.17
- Open
- 10.18
- Bid
- 10.18
- Ask
- 10.48
- Low
- 10.18
- High
- 10.18
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.90%
- Year Change
- 2.83%