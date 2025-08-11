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CPZ: Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F
CPZ exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.59 and at a high of 13.67.
Follow Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPZ News
- CHI: Strong Performance, But Tech Exposure Could Be A Risk (NASDAQ:CHI)
- CPZ: Complex Portfolio Isn't Working As Intended (NASDAQ:CPZ)
- Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust Commentary Q4 2025 Commentary
- EOD: This Fund Still Makes Sense For Income-Seeking Investors (NYSE:EOD)
- CPZ: Unlikely To Outperform, But Could Still Have A Place In A Portfolio
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust Q3 2025 Commentary (CPZ)
- EOD: Well-Positioned If The USA Outperforms The EU Going Forward
- ETG: Low Yield Relative To Peers, But Strong Historical Performance
- Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust Q2 2025 Commentary
- CPZ: Discount Narrowing Drives Strong Results, But Takes Away Its Appeal (NYSEARCA:CPZ)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CPZ stock price today?
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F stock is priced at 13.64 today. It trades within 13.59 - 13.67, yesterday's close was 13.60, and trading volume reached 161. The live price chart of CPZ shows these updates.
Does Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F stock pay dividends?
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F is currently valued at 13.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.52% and USD. View the chart live to track CPZ movements.
How to buy CPZ stock?
You can buy Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F shares at the current price of 13.64. Orders are usually placed near 13.64 or 13.94, while 161 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow CPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CPZ stock?
Investing in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F involves considering the yearly range 12.41 - 16.82 and current price 13.64. Many compare 3.18% and -7.59% before placing orders at 13.64 or 13.94. Explore the CPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F in the past year was 16.82. Within 12.41 - 16.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F (CPZ) over the year was 12.41. Comparing it with the current 13.64 and 12.41 - 16.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CPZ stock split?
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust - Closed End F has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.60, and -18.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.60
- Open
- 13.62
- Bid
- 13.64
- Ask
- 13.94
- Low
- 13.59
- High
- 13.67
- Volume
- 161
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 3.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.59%
- Year Change
- -18.52%