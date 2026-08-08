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CPXR: USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF
CPXR exchange rate has changed by -4.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.37 and at a high of 32.91.
Follow USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CPXR stock price today?
USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF stock is priced at 32.39 today. It trades within 32.37 - 32.91, yesterday's close was 33.75, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of CPXR shows these updates.
Does USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF stock pay dividends?
USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF is currently valued at 32.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.81% and USD. View the chart live to track CPXR movements.
How to buy CPXR stock?
You can buy USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF shares at the current price of 32.39. Orders are usually placed near 32.39 or 32.69, while 32 and -0.92% show market activity. Follow CPXR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CPXR stock?
Investing in USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.04 - 34.47 and current price 32.39. Many compare 3.78% and 15.47% before placing orders at 32.39 or 32.69. Explore the CPXR price chart live with daily changes.
What are USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF in the past year was 34.47. Within 22.04 - 34.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF (CPXR) over the year was 22.04. Comparing it with the current 32.39 and 22.04 - 34.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CPXR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CPXR stock split?
USCF Daily Target 2X Copper Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.75, and 23.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.75
- Open
- 32.69
- Bid
- 32.39
- Ask
- 32.69
- Low
- 32.37
- High
- 32.91
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- -4.03%
- Month Change
- 3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.47%
- Year Change
- 23.81%