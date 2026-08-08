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COTG: Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF
COTG exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.62 and at a high of 12.87.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COTG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF stock is priced at 12.87 today. It trades within 12.62 - 12.87, yesterday's close was 12.90, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of COTG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF is currently valued at 12.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.45% and USD. View the chart live to track COTG movements.
How to buy COTG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF shares at the current price of 12.87. Orders are usually placed near 12.87 or 13.17, while 47 and 0.94% show market activity. Follow COTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COTG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.14 - 17.80 and current price 12.87. Many compare -2.87% and -17.92% before placing orders at 12.87 or 13.17. Explore the COTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF in the past year was 17.80. Within 11.14 - 17.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF (COTG) over the year was 11.14. Comparing it with the current 12.87 and 11.14 - 17.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COTG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long Cost Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.90, and -13.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.90
- Open
- 12.75
- Bid
- 12.87
- Ask
- 13.17
- Low
- 12.62
- High
- 12.87
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- -2.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.92%
- Year Change
- -13.45%