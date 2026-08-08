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CONI: GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF
CONI exchange rate has changed by -11.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.06 and at a high of 53.67.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CONI stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF stock is priced at 48.81 today. It trades within 48.06 - 53.67, yesterday's close was 55.19, and trading volume reached 204. The live price chart of CONI shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF is currently valued at 48.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -47.91% and USD. View the chart live to track CONI movements.
How to buy CONI stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF shares at the current price of 48.81. Orders are usually placed near 48.81 or 49.11, while 204 and -7.28% show market activity. Follow CONI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CONI stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.78 - 103.87 and current price 48.81. Many compare -13.47% and -35.70% before placing orders at 48.81 or 49.11. Explore the CONI price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF in the past year was 103.87. Within 31.78 - 103.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (CONI) over the year was 31.78. Comparing it with the current 48.81 and 31.78 - 103.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CONI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CONI stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.19, and -47.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.19
- Open
- 52.64
- Bid
- 48.81
- Ask
- 49.11
- Low
- 48.06
- High
- 53.67
- Volume
- 204
- Daily Change
- -11.56%
- Month Change
- -13.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.70%
- Year Change
- -47.91%