- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNCG: Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF
CNCG exchange rate has changed by 2.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.07 and at a high of 32.20.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNCG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF stock is priced at 32.20 today. It trades within 27.07 - 32.20, yesterday's close was 31.52, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of CNCG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF is currently valued at 32.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 113.53% and USD. View the chart live to track CNCG movements.
How to buy CNCG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF shares at the current price of 32.20. Orders are usually placed near 32.20 or 32.50, while 8 and 12.98% show market activity. Follow CNCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNCG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.01 - 37.61 and current price 32.20. Many compare -10.85% and 85.70% before placing orders at 32.20 or 32.50. Explore the CNCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF in the past year was 37.61. Within 9.01 - 37.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF (CNCG) over the year was 9.01. Comparing it with the current 32.20 and 9.01 - 37.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNCG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.52, and 113.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.52
- Open
- 28.50
- Bid
- 32.20
- Ask
- 32.50
- Low
- 27.07
- High
- 32.20
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 2.16%
- Month Change
- -10.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 85.70%
- Year Change
- 113.53%