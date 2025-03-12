QuotesSections
CMSD: CMS Energy Corporation 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207

24.5000 USD 0.0500 (0.20%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CMSD exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.3700 and at a high of 24.5200.

Follow CMS Energy Corporation 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CMSD News

Daily Range
24.3700 24.5200
Year Range
21.6000 25.2500
Previous Close
24.4500
Open
24.4800
Bid
24.5000
Ask
24.5030
Low
24.3700
High
24.5200
Volume
56
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
2.08%
6 Months Change
7.08%
Year Change
-1.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%