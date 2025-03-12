Currencies / CMSD
CMSD: CMS Energy Corporation 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207
24.5000 USD 0.0500 (0.20%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMSD exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.3700 and at a high of 24.5200.
Follow CMS Energy Corporation 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.3700 24.5200
Year Range
21.6000 25.2500
- Previous Close
- 24.4500
- Open
- 24.4800
- Bid
- 24.5000
- Ask
- 24.5030
- Low
- 24.3700
- High
- 24.5200
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.08%
- Year Change
- -1.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%