CMSC: CMS Energy Corporation 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207

24.3850 USD 0.0800 (0.33%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CMSC exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.3600 and at a high of 24.4499.

Follow CMS Energy Corporation 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 207 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
24.3600 24.4499
Year Range
18.7900 25.0300
Previous Close
24.3050
Open
24.4499
Bid
24.3850
Ask
24.3880
Low
24.3600
High
24.4499
Volume
33
Daily Change
0.33%
Month Change
3.15%
6 Months Change
8.86%
Year Change
-1.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%