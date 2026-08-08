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CMGG: Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF
CMGG exchange rate has changed by 2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.92 and at a high of 14.58.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMGG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF stock is priced at 14.34 today. It trades within 13.92 - 14.58, yesterday's close was 14.01, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CMGG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF is currently valued at 14.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.78% and USD. View the chart live to track CMGG movements.
How to buy CMGG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF shares at the current price of 14.34. Orders are usually placed near 14.34 or 14.64, while 15 and -1.58% show market activity. Follow CMGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMGG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.50 - 24.68 and current price 14.34. Many compare -6.03% and -33.64% before placing orders at 14.34 or 14.64. Explore the CMGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF in the past year was 24.68. Within 10.50 - 24.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF (CMGG) over the year was 10.50. Comparing it with the current 14.34 and 10.50 - 24.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMGG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CMG Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.01, and -2.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.01
- Open
- 14.57
- Bid
- 14.34
- Ask
- 14.64
- Low
- 13.92
- High
- 14.58
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 2.36%
- Month Change
- -6.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.64%
- Year Change
- -2.78%