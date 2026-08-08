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CIFG: Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF
CIFG exchange rate has changed by -11.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.93 and at a high of 6.24.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CIFG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF stock is priced at 5.07 today. It trades within 4.93 - 6.24, yesterday's close was 5.71, and trading volume reached 865. The live price chart of CIFG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF is currently valued at 5.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -61.85% and USD. View the chart live to track CIFG movements.
How to buy CIFG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 5.07. Orders are usually placed near 5.07 or 5.37, while 865 and -16.34% show market activity. Follow CIFG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIFG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.21 - 20.84 and current price 5.07. Many compare -39.71% and -34.75% before placing orders at 5.07 or 5.37. Explore the CIFG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF in the past year was 20.84. Within 4.21 - 20.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF (CIFG) over the year was 4.21. Comparing it with the current 5.07 and 4.21 - 20.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIFG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIFG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.71, and -61.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.71
- Open
- 6.06
- Bid
- 5.07
- Ask
- 5.37
- Low
- 4.93
- High
- 6.24
- Volume
- 865
- Daily Change
- -11.21%
- Month Change
- -39.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.75%
- Year Change
- -61.85%