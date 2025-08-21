- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CHSCP: CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CHSCP exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.65 and at a high of 26.78.
Follow CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHSCP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHSCP stock price today?
CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock stock is priced at 26.72 today. It trades within 26.65 - 26.78, yesterday's close was 26.66, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of CHSCP shows these updates.
Does CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?
CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is currently valued at 26.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.77% and USD. View the chart live to track CHSCP movements.
How to buy CHSCP stock?
You can buy CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 26.72. Orders are usually placed near 26.72 or 27.02, while 21 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow CHSCP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHSCP stock?
Investing in CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 26.51 - 29.32 and current price 26.72. Many compare 0.30% and -3.99% before placing orders at 26.72 or 27.02. Explore the CHSCP price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the past year was 29.32. Within 26.51 - 29.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.
What are CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CHSCP) over the year was 26.51. Comparing it with the current 26.72 and 26.51 - 29.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHSCP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHSCP stock split?
CHS Inc - 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.66, and -8.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.66
- Open
- 26.73
- Bid
- 26.72
- Ask
- 27.02
- Low
- 26.65
- High
- 26.78
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.99%
- Year Change
- -8.77%