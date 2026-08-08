- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CCFE: Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF
CCFE exchange rate has changed by 2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.40 and at a high of 28.49.
Follow Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCFE stock price today?
Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.40 today. It trades within 28.40 - 28.49, yesterday's close was 27.75, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of CCFE shows these updates.
Does Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.78% and USD. View the chart live to track CCFE movements.
How to buy CCFE stock?
You can buy Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.40. Orders are usually placed near 28.40 or 28.70, while 3 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow CCFE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCFE stock?
Investing in Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.97 - 31.84 and current price 28.40. Many compare 2.31% and -2.81% before placing orders at 28.40 or 28.70. Explore the CCFE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF in the past year was 31.84. Within 24.97 - 31.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF (CCFE) over the year was 24.97. Comparing it with the current 28.40 and 24.97 - 31.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCFE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCFE stock split?
Concourse Capital Focused Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.75, and 1.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.75
- Open
- 28.49
- Bid
- 28.40
- Ask
- 28.70
- Low
- 28.40
- High
- 28.49
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 2.34%
- Month Change
- 2.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.81%
- Year Change
- 1.78%