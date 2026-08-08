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CAQ: Cambridge Acquisition Corp.
CAQ exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Cambridge Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CAQ stock price today?
Cambridge Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 9.96 today. It trades within 9.96 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.94, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CAQ shows these updates.
Does Cambridge Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Cambridge Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 9.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CAQ movements.
How to buy CAQ stock?
You can buy Cambridge Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 9.96. Orders are usually placed near 9.96 or 10.26, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CAQ stock?
Investing in Cambridge Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.80 - 10.10 and current price 9.96. Many compare 0.20% and -1.39% before placing orders at 9.96 or 10.26. Explore the CAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambridge Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambridge Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.10. Within 9.80 - 10.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambridge Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Cambridge Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambridge Acquisition Corp. (CAQ) over the year was 9.80. Comparing it with the current 9.96 and 9.80 - 10.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CAQ stock split?
Cambridge Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.94, and -1.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.94
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.39%
- Year Change
- -1.39%