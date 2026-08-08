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BULG: Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF
BULG exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.22 and at a high of 39.22.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BULG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF stock is priced at 39.22 today. It trades within 39.22 - 39.22, yesterday's close was 38.91, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BULG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF is currently valued at 39.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 253.97% and USD. View the chart live to track BULG movements.
How to buy BULG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF shares at the current price of 39.22. Orders are usually placed near 39.22 or 39.52, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BULG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BULG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.92 - 50.00 and current price 39.22. Many compare 2.62% and 2532.21% before placing orders at 39.22 or 39.52. Explore the BULG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF in the past year was 50.00. Within 0.92 - 50.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF (BULG) over the year was 0.92. Comparing it with the current 39.22 and 0.92 - 50.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BULG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BULG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.91, and 253.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.91
- Open
- 39.22
- Bid
- 39.22
- Ask
- 39.52
- Low
- 39.22
- High
- 39.22
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 2.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 2532.21%
- Year Change
- 253.97%