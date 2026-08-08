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BSMZ: Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF
BSMZ exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.06 and at a high of 25.20.
Follow Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSMZ stock price today?
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.13 today. It trades within 25.06 - 25.20, yesterday's close was 25.05, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of BSMZ shows these updates.
Does Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMZ movements.
How to buy BSMZ stock?
You can buy Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.13. Orders are usually placed near 25.13 or 25.43, while 21 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow BSMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSMZ stock?
Investing in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.85 - 25.92 and current price 25.13. Many compare 0.80% and -2.82% before placing orders at 25.13 or 25.43. Explore the BSMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 25.92. Within 24.85 - 25.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMZ) over the year was 24.85. Comparing it with the current 25.13 and 24.85 - 25.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSMZ stock split?
Invesco BulletShares 2035 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.05, and -0.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.05
- Open
- 25.20
- Bid
- 25.13
- Ask
- 25.43
- Low
- 25.06
- High
- 25.20
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.82%
- Year Change
- -0.24%