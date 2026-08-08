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BSMY: Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF
BSMY exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.14 and at a high of 24.22.
Follow Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSMY stock price today?
Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.19 today. It trades within 24.14 - 24.22, yesterday's close was 24.08, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of BSMY shows these updates.
Does Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.08% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMY movements.
How to buy BSMY stock?
You can buy Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.19. Orders are usually placed near 24.19 or 24.49, while 42 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BSMY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSMY stock?
Investing in Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.92 - 25.03 and current price 24.19. Many compare 0.75% and -2.87% before placing orders at 24.19 or 24.49. Explore the BSMY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 25.03. Within 23.92 - 25.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) over the year was 23.92. Comparing it with the current 24.19 and 23.92 - 25.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSMY stock split?
Invesco Bulletshares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.08, and -3.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.08
- Open
- 24.21
- Bid
- 24.19
- Ask
- 24.49
- Low
- 24.14
- High
- 24.22
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.87%
- Year Change
- -3.08%