QuotesSections
Currencies / BSL
Back to US Stock Market

BSL: Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In

13.05 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSL exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.99 and at a high of 13.06.

Follow Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BSL stock price today?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock is priced at 13.05 today. It trades within 12.99 - 13.06, yesterday's close was 13.01, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of BSL shows these updates.

Does Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock pay dividends?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In is currently valued at 13.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.61% and USD. View the chart live to track BSL movements.

How to buy BSL stock?

You can buy Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In shares at the current price of 13.05. Orders are usually placed near 13.05 or 13.35, while 102 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow BSL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BSL stock?

Investing in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In involves considering the yearly range 12.59 - 14.32 and current price 13.05. Many compare 0.54% and 0.62% before placing orders at 13.05 or 13.35. Explore the BSL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock highest prices?

The highest price of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In in the past year was 14.32. Within 12.59 - 14.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In performance using the live chart.

What are Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In (BSL) over the year was 12.59. Comparing it with the current 13.05 and 12.59 - 14.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BSL stock split?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.01, and -8.61% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.99 13.06
Year Range
12.59 14.32
Previous Close
13.01
Open
13.03
Bid
13.05
Ask
13.35
Low
12.99
High
13.06
Volume
102
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
0.54%
6 Months Change
0.62%
Year Change
-8.61%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev