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BSL: Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In
BSL exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.99 and at a high of 13.06.
Follow Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSL News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Aberdeen Proposes Removing Fund Term Structure
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 1.94%
- BlueScope rejects revised takeover bid from Steel Dynamics, SGH
- BlueScope says revised SGH-Steel Dynamics bid undervalues company
- BlueScope says revised $10.7 billion offer not enough, but willing to engage with buyers
- BlueScope weighs ‘best and final’ takeover bid from SGH, Steel Dynamics
- SGH and Steel Dynamics increase BlueScope Steel bid to $11 billion
- SGH, Steel Dynamics bid $10.6 billion for BlueSCope Steel in ’best and final’ offer
- Australian takeover target BlueScope beats estimate with first-half earnings
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.47%
- Australia’s BlueScope Steel to return surplus cash via special dividend
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSL stock price today?
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock is priced at 13.05 today. It trades within 12.99 - 13.06, yesterday's close was 13.01, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of BSL shows these updates.
Does Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock pay dividends?
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In is currently valued at 13.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.61% and USD. View the chart live to track BSL movements.
How to buy BSL stock?
You can buy Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In shares at the current price of 13.05. Orders are usually placed near 13.05 or 13.35, while 102 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow BSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSL stock?
Investing in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In involves considering the yearly range 12.59 - 14.32 and current price 13.05. Many compare 0.54% and 0.62% before placing orders at 13.05 or 13.35. Explore the BSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In in the past year was 14.32. Within 12.59 - 14.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In performance using the live chart.
What are Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In (BSL) over the year was 12.59. Comparing it with the current 13.05 and 12.59 - 14.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSL stock split?
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund of Beneficial In has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.01, and -8.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.01
- Open
- 13.03
- Bid
- 13.05
- Ask
- 13.35
- Low
- 12.99
- High
- 13.06
- Volume
- 102
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.62%
- Year Change
- -8.61%