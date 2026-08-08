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BRKU: Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
BRKU exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.34 and at a high of 24.90.
Follow Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRKU stock price today?
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 24.63 today. It trades within 24.34 - 24.90, yesterday's close was 25.02, and trading volume reached 187. The live price chart of BRKU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 24.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.67% and USD. View the chart live to track BRKU movements.
How to buy BRKU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 24.63. Orders are usually placed near 24.63 or 24.93, while 187 and -1.08% show market activity. Follow BRKU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRKU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 20.25 - 25.06 and current price 24.63. Many compare 2.54% and 4.63% before placing orders at 24.63 or 24.93. Explore the BRKU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 25.06. Within 20.25 - 25.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) over the year was 20.25. Comparing it with the current 24.63 and 20.25 - 25.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRKU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRKU stock split?
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.02, and 2.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.02
- Open
- 24.90
- Bid
- 24.63
- Ask
- 24.93
- Low
- 24.34
- High
- 24.90
- Volume
- 187
- Daily Change
- -1.56%
- Month Change
- 2.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.63%
- Year Change
- 2.67%