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BRIF: FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF
BRIF exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.81 and at a high of 37.90.
Follow FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRIF stock price today?
FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF stock is priced at 37.89 today. It trades within 37.81 - 37.90, yesterday's close was 37.81, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BRIF shows these updates.
Does FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF is currently valued at 37.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.66% and USD. View the chart live to track BRIF movements.
How to buy BRIF stock?
You can buy FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF shares at the current price of 37.89. Orders are usually placed near 37.89 or 38.19, while 10 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow BRIF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRIF stock?
Investing in FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.07 - 38.00 and current price 37.89. Many compare 4.04% and 22.30% before placing orders at 37.89 or 38.19. Explore the BRIF price chart live with daily changes.
What are FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF in the past year was 38.00. Within 29.07 - 38.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (BRIF) over the year was 29.07. Comparing it with the current 37.89 and 29.07 - 38.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRIF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRIF stock split?
FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.81, and 22.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.81
- Open
- 37.84
- Bid
- 37.89
- Ask
- 38.19
- Low
- 37.81
- High
- 37.90
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 4.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.30%
- Year Change
- 22.66%