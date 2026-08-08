- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BREM: iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF
BREM exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.86 and at a high of 50.89.
Follow iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BREM stock price today?
iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF stock is priced at 50.89 today. It trades within 50.86 - 50.89, yesterday's close was 50.77, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BREM shows these updates.
Does iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF is currently valued at 50.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BREM movements.
How to buy BREM stock?
You can buy iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF shares at the current price of 50.89. Orders are usually placed near 50.89 or 51.19, while 2 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow BREM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BREM stock?
Investing in iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.47 - 52.07 and current price 50.89. Many compare 1.41% and -0.57% before placing orders at 50.89 or 51.19. Explore the BREM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF in the past year was 52.07. Within 49.47 - 52.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF (BREM) over the year was 49.47. Comparing it with the current 50.89 and 49.47 - 52.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BREM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BREM stock split?
iShares Emerging Markets Bond Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.77, and 1.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.77
- Open
- 50.86
- Bid
- 50.89
- Ask
- 51.19
- Low
- 50.86
- High
- 50.89
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.57%
- Year Change
- 1.27%