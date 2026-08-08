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BRAI: Braiin Ltd
BRAI exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.55 and at a high of 5.75.
Follow Braiin Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRAI stock price today?
Braiin Ltd stock is priced at 5.67 today. It trades within 5.55 - 5.75, yesterday's close was 5.65, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of BRAI shows these updates.
Does Braiin Ltd stock pay dividends?
Braiin Ltd is currently valued at 5.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -85.41% and USD. View the chart live to track BRAI movements.
How to buy BRAI stock?
You can buy Braiin Ltd shares at the current price of 5.67. Orders are usually placed near 5.67 or 5.97, while 39 and 1.80% show market activity. Follow BRAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRAI stock?
Investing in Braiin Ltd involves considering the yearly range 5.15 - 98.99 and current price 5.67. Many compare 3.28% and -58.94% before placing orders at 5.67 or 5.97. Explore the BRAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Braiin Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Braiin Ltd in the past year was 98.99. Within 5.15 - 98.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braiin Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Braiin Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Braiin Ltd (BRAI) over the year was 5.15. Comparing it with the current 5.67 and 5.15 - 98.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRAI stock split?
Braiin Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.65, and -85.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.65
- Open
- 5.57
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- Low
- 5.55
- High
- 5.75
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 3.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -58.94%
- Year Change
- -85.41%